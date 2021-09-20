Woman killed, 3 others injured in head-on collision involving two motorcycles in Sibu

SIBU (Sept 20): A 41-year-old woman died while three others were injured in a head-on collision involving two motorcycles at an oil palm plantation here yesterday.

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said all four victims who were involved in the 1.15pm accident were the employees of the oil palm plantation.

He said the victim who perished in the incident was identified as Atina, an Indonesian who was pillion riding one of the motorcycles ridden by her fellow countryman, 36.

“The accident happened when the motorcycle used by the Indonesians was heading towards Jalan Tutus from the oil palm plantation’s entrance.

“When reaching a slope inside the plantation, their machine collided head-on with another motorcycle carrying two men aged 18 and 19,” he said.

According to Stanley, all four of the victims were taken to Sibu Hospital by a oil palm plantation driver.

He said Atina sustained serious injuries on her head and face, while the motorcyclist suffered only minor injuries.

“Atina was pronounced dead at 3.08pm while receiving treatment at the hospital,” he added.

He said the other motorcyclist suffered brain and lung bleeding and shoulder fracture, while his pillion rider sustained broken left leg and right jaw.

“The three men are still receiving treatment at the hospital,” he added.

Police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.