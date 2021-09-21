1,291 cases, 14 deaths

KOTA KINABALU(Sept 21): Sabah recorded 1,291 Covid-19 cases and 14 deaths, State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said on Tuesday.

Four of the fatal cases were in Kota Kinabalu, three in Tawau and one each in Kunak, Kota Marudu, Penampang, Keningau, Kudat, Tuaran and Nabawan.

“Sabah recorded a slight increase in the number of infections. Today the number of cases recorded are 1,291 with an increase of 36 compared to Monday. Today also recorded 23 new cases involving offshore oil rig workers.

“Among the districts that recorded a significant increase were Kota Marudu (+44), Lahad Datu (+36), Keningau (+32), Pitas (+25), Penampang (+24), Nabawan (+20), Papar (+19), Tongod (+16), Tambunan (+11) and Sandakan (+10).

“Districts that recorded a significant decrease were Kinabatangan (-63), Beluran (-55), Kalabakan (-39), Tuaran (-20), Tawau (-17) and Ranau (-14). There were five detainees/prisoners recorded today,” he added.

Close contact screening remains the main contributor or to the daily cases with 752 cases or 58.2 per cent, symptomatic screening 415, nine from cluster screening, six from targeted screening and 109 from others.

Patients in the severe or critical category 3, 4 and 5 only comprised 1.1 per cent of Covid-19 cases in Sabah on Sept 21.

Masidi said out of the 1,291 cases recorded on Tuesday, only 15 patients come under the three categories.

“A total of 207 cases (16.03 per cent) are in Category 1 and 1,024 cases (79.32 per cent) in Category 2.

“Meanwhile, 45 are still under investigations,” he said.

Masidi also said a new community cluster, Kluster Lungkidau in Ranau was recorded after 134 individuals were infected with Covid-19.

Index case for the new cluster was a two-year-old child who was tested positive during ward pre-admission with 82 per cent grading on Sept 7.

The child’s father was also tested positive on the same day.

Preliminary investigation found the father has a history of attending a meeting and community works for plantation clearing.

Further investigation revealed that several activities were held involving villagers in the area, including repairing bridge and roads.

Meanwhile, Felda Umas 6 farm housing in Kalabakan will be placed under enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from Sept 23 until Oct 6.

The EMCO at Kampung Sugjang Baru in Tenom and Kampung Rapak in Ranau will end on September 22 as scheduled.