PAPAR (Sept 21): A 16-foot long crocodile was captured by the Malaysian Civil Defense Force (MCDF) at Kampung Nagapas, here on Monday.

A statement from MCDF stated that the crocodile which weighed about 700 kilograms, was spotted by a villager around 7.30pm on Sept 20.

A team of MCDF managed to capture the reptile with help from villagers, before handing it to the Wildlife Department for further action.

The operation ended without any untoward incident.