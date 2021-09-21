17 longhouses in Sarawak placed under EMCO

KUCHING (Sept 21): A total of 17 localities, all longhouses, statewide have been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today.

“In Sebauh, Rh. Ronnie Ugat Anak Bangah, KM12 Sg. Setulai and Rh. Unji Anak Pagan, Sg. Tissey, Jalan Ulu Pandan are placed under EMCO from Sept 19 to 28 while Rh. Malang Anak Juni, Sg Binjai, KM9 Jalan Sebauh-Bintulu is under EMCO from Sept 20 to 29.

“Two other longhouses are also under EMCO from Sept 20 to 29, namely Rh. Muli Anak Bilap, KM2, Jalan Tatau-Bintulu in Tatau, and Rh. Fabian Jembu Anak Tangi, Sg Setiam, KM37 Jalan Pesisir Kuala Tatau in Bintulu,” the committee said in its daily Covid-19 update.

In addition, ten localities are placed under EMCO from Sept 21 to 30.

These include three longhouses in Lubok Antu, namely Rh. Jangan, Tapang Pungga; Rh. Burau, Nanga Mengkak, Ulu Engkari, and Rh. Anam, Bila Antu; two longhouses in Sri Aman, namely Rh. Kasol, Melugu Kuari, and Rh. Daniel, Guntung Ulu, Undop.

Others are Rh. Hillary Apau, Rantau Sabong in Pakan; Rh. Tukang, Nyalak Atas Pakan; Rh. Unsan, Nanga Beduie, Merurun, Julau; Rh. Angget, Nanga Belaguai Merurun, Julau; and Rh. Jemmy, Nanga Sekalong, Sg. Merurun, Julau.

A longhouse in Betong, namely Rh. Edmund Gunting, Sengalang, Debak, is under EMCO from Sept 21 to Oct 1 while Rh. Cherengga, Sg. Sentebu, Sare in Sarikei is under EMCO from Sept 22 to Oct 1.

SDMC also said that Rh. Stephen, Jerai, Debak in Beton will have its EMCO period extended from Sept 22 to Oct 1.

Meanwhile, the committee announced the end of EMCO for 25 localities today.

These include two longhouses in Lubok Antu, namely Rh. Meritian, Merindun; and Rh. Dancon, Bua, Engkilili.

The EMCO at the workers’ quarters of High Packaging Plastic, Ecoshop, Taan Plantation and SK Kuala Tatau in Bintulu has also ended.

Three rented rooms in Bintulu also saw the end of their EMCO. They were the ones above Solidcool Air Conditioners & Refrigeration, Modern Lighting and Curtain, and Wellgo Cold Drink & Café, Kemena Commercial Centre.

In Tatau, two localities have ended their EMCO, namely Rh Joshua Renang Anak Manai, Nanga Meta, and SK Tatau quarters.

The EMCO is also over for Kampung Sebiris, Lundu; Kampung Keranji, Lundu; Rh. Angos, Nyelam, Sri Aman; Rh. Hilary, Nyelam, Sri Aman; Rh. Nanta, Purai Sri Aman; Rh. Senabong, Kubau Ili, Sri Aman; Rh. Tawie, Belawan, Sri Aman; Rh. Jonathan, Semumok Atas, Betong; Rh. Bayai, Melaban, Betong; Rh. Janting, Nanga Merurun, Julau; Rh. Achum, Nanga Selatak Balut, Julau; Rh. Unding, Nanga Selatak Balut, Julau; Rh. Selat, Ulu Sg. Janting, Bintangor, Meradong; and Rh. Sang, Rantau Chire, Nanga Kemalih, Entabai, Pakan.