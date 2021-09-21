Attempt to smuggle in illegal immigrants to Sarawak trumped by GOF

KUCHING (Sept 21): The General Operations Force (GOF) foiled an attempt to smuggle illegal immigrants into Sarawak through the arrest of two ‘tekong darat’ (ground coordinators) and eight foreigners at Melikin, Serian on Sunday.

GOF Sarawak Brigade commander SAC Saini Bongkek said the arrests were made during Op Benteng Covid-19 conducted by GOF Battalion 11 Kuching at around 6pm, where the troops stopped a van at the area for inspection.

“Inside the vehicle, there were a local man and an Indonesian man believed to be the ‘tekong’ – we believe they were transporting Indonesians, consisting of seven men and a woman aged between 17 to 52, who did not possess any valid travel document,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Saini said all of them were arrested and the vehicle was also seized, amounting to a total seizure worth RM32,400.

“The individuals and the seized goods were handed over to Serian District police headquarters for further action.

“The case is being investigated under Section 15 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (Aptisom) Act 2007, Section 6 (1) of the Immigration Act 1959 (Act 155), and Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

“Further investigations indicated that the local nabbed during the operation was acting as the transporter as well as the ground coordinator, tasked with picking up and sending the illegal immigrants to the destination as determined by the syndicate.

“Each ‘tekong’ is believed to be receiving an average payment of RM1,800 for each trip according to the distance to the destination, bringing in the illegal immigrants, who have sneaked into the country through various means, including walking and riding in vehicles past the borders,” added Saini.

He believed that the syndicate would often change its modus operandi in bringing illegal immigrants here.

“Most likely, it (syndicate) is managed by masterminds in the neighbouring country (Indonesia) and it uses the network in Malaysia for arrangements in travelling and provision of temporary transit places.”

According to Saini, Kuching, Serian and Sri Aman divisions are regarded as ‘hotspots’ for illegal immigrants due to a number of factors such as high demand for labour and vast employment opportunities for the illegal immigrants in the manufacturing, plantation, and construction sectors, as well as other attractive factors that could guarantee safer and more comfortable livelihood for them.

In addition, Saini said the GOF through Battalion 10 in Sibu made the expulsion involving three illegal immigrants, aged between 27 and 34, who attempted to enter Sarawak via an uncharted route at Wong Pandak in Lubok Antu, at around 7am last Sunday.

He pointed out that the expulsion was made under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).