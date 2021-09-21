Build longhouses according to fire safety specifications – Sikie

BINTULU (Sept 21): Assistant Minister of Native Laws and Customs Datuk John Sikie Tayai has reiterated the need for new longhouses in Sarawak to be built in accordance with the standard fire safety specifications.

“My advice is for all people in Sarawak not only in Tatau, but also those who are constructing new longhouses, please prioritise on fire safety features,” he said.

He said among the fire safety features that can be used is to construct the brick walls up to the roof as a fire breaker and not just to the ceiling.

“In case of a fire incident without these fire safety features the fire will spread faster,” said Sikie.

The Kakus assemblyman said this after his working visit to Rumah Mawang Mat and Rumah Andrew in Nanga Takan, Ulu Anap, Tatau on Sunday.

Also present were Tatau District administrative officer Winnie Dian, Public Works Department (JKR) Bintulu assistant engineer Ngu Tie Hua, and Tatau Fire station chief Jankey Jikat.

The 21-door Rumah Mawang was razed to the ground in a fire in Jan 2018.

After the fire incident, the residents began the planning stage for the reconstruction of two longhouses, Rumah Mawang and Rumah Andrew.

According to Sikie, the state government under Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has allocated a total of RM1,890,000 in building materials for the reconstruction of Rumah Mawang and Rumah Andrew.

For the record, the ‘Bantuan Ehsan Kebakaran’ or Tabung Amanah Bencana Negeri by Sarawak government is worth RM70,000 per door for Rumah Mawang.

Apart from that, Sikie said the Sarawak government through the Forest Concession Area Fund Board also provided assistance of RM12,000 per door for 35 doors of of the two longhouses.

Sikie added under the disaster fund, the state government also provided aid for the reconstruction of a 10-door Rumah Michael China worth RM700,000 and RM770,000 for 11-door Rumah Sengalang in Tatau which were also destroyed by fire.

“On behalf of the Tatau people I would like to thank the state government for the assistance to the fire victims,” he said.

The reconstruction of Rumah Mawang will start once the ground leveling works are completed.

Meanwhile, for Rumah Andrew, the construction of a new longhouse has started.

Earlier in the morning, Sikie presented two units of mist blower and one unit knapsack battery to Tatau Fire Station.