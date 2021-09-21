Cops issue compounds totalling RM120,000 to 42 gamblers for SOP breach

SIBU (Sept 21): Forty-two individuals caught gambling here Sunday were issued compounds totalling RM120,000 for violating the National Recovery Plan (NRP) standard operating procedure (SOP).

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said the raids took place at separate premises along Lorong Wong King Huo 3A and saw the arrest of 39 men and three women.

“In the first raid at 1.45pm, the police arrested 26 men and two women for playing mahjong and Tuo Gee.

“They then raided a second premises at 2pm and arrested 13 men and one woman for playing mahjong,” he said, adding the two caretakers of the both premises were among those arrested.

Stanley said all 42 suspects were brought to the police station where the two caretakers were each issued with a compound of RM20,000, while the others were given compounds of RM2,000 each.

He added the compounds were issued under Rule 17(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures in Local Areas of Infection) Regulations 2021.

“All suspects have been released on police bail to avoid congestion at the lockup to prevent Covid-19 infection.

“Both cases are being investigated under Section 6(1) of Common Gaming Houses Act 1953,” he said.