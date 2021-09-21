Covid-19: 99.76 pct of new cases in Sarawak today asymptomatic, exhibiting mild symptoms

KUCHING (Sept 21): Asymptomatic cases and those with mild symptoms accounted for 99.76 per cent of the 3,724 new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

“Of that, a total of 1,836 cases or 49.3 per cent are in Category 1 (no symptoms) and 1,879 are in Category 2 (mild symptoms).

“There are three cases each in Category 3 (lung infection), Category 4 (lung infection and needing oxygen) and Category 5 (lung infection and needing ventilator), accounting for 0.24 per cent of today’s cases,” it said in its daily Covid-19 update.

Kuching continued to top the list of new Covid-19 cases in the state with 1,509 cases, followed by Sibu (372) and Bintulu (249).

Another three districts also recorded triple-digit cases, namely Samarahan with 224 cases, Miri (202) and Sri Aman (161).

Districts that recorded double-digit cases are Betong (89), Sarikei (88), Serian (79), Limbang (77), Bau (71), Asajaya (66), Lundu (55), Belaga (51), Kapit (47), Pusa (46), Meradong (43), Saratok (41), Mukah (31), Song (29), 26 each in Pakan and Lubok Antu, Subis (24), Sebauh (18), Tatau (17), Daro (16), Selangau (11), and Simunjan (10).

A total of 10 districts registered single-digit new cases and they are Tebedu with nine cases, Kabong (7), Lawas, Matu and Julau (5), Dalat, Bukit Mabong and Beluru (3) and Kanowit (2).

Tanjung Manis and Telang Usan districts did not record any new cases.