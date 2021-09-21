Covid-19: Sarawak continues to top list with 3,732 cases out of 15,759 cases nationwide

KUCHING (Sept 21): Sarawak continues to dominate the nationwide Covid-19 statistics after recording 3,732 new cases today, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

“Sarawak’s cumulative number of cases now stands at 187,131,” he said in a Facebook post.

He added that Malaysia’s new daily Covid-19 infections numbered 15,759 which brings the total tally of positive cases to 2,127,934.

Other states that recorded four-digit new cases are Johor with 1,959 cases, Selangor (1,934), Penang (1,417), Kelantan (1,338), Sabah (1,291), and Perak (1,184).

States recording triple-digit new cases are Kedah with 786 cases, Pahang (707), Terengganu (592), Kuala Lumpur (359), Melaka (264), and Negeri Sembilan (127).

Putrajaya recorded 34 cases while Perlis registered 23 cases and Labuan 12 cases.

Meanwhile, in a subsequent Facebook post, Dr Noor Hisham revealed that the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) bed capacity is used up to 1,595 beds (or 76 per cent) nationwide as of today.

He said that non-ICU beds being used for Covid-19 cases are used up to 16,674 (68 per cent).

“As for Sarawak, ICU beds in use are 120 (90 per cent), while non-ICU beds are 1,110 (85 per cent),” he added.