Covid: Almost 80 pct of Malaysia’s adult population fully vaccinated as of yesterday

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 21): A total of 18,648,795 individuals or 79.6 per cent of the country’s adult population are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as of yesterday, according to the COVIDNOW portal.

At the same time, 22,097,565 individuals or 93.1 per cent of the adult population have received at least one dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus.

For daily vaccination, 289,618 doses of the vaccine were administered yesterday, 94,145 of which were for first-dose recipients and 195,473 others were for second-dose recipients, bringing the cumulative total of vaccines administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 40,664,674 doses.

Meanwhile, the portal also stated that there were 301 deaths due to Covid-19 reported as at 11.59 om on Sept 20, which brings the death toll to 23,744.

Of the 301 deaths, seven were actual death cases recorded over the past 24 hours, while the rest were backlog death cases.

The graph of actual death cases over the past seven days shows a declining trend of death due to Covid-19, which is in line with the increase in the number of partially and fully vaccinated population in the country. – Bernama