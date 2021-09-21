Delay to afternoon sitting in Dewan Rakyat as only 19 MPs present

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 21): The afternoon sitting for the Dewan Rakyat today started late as only 19 MPs were present at 2.30pm.

As Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon was about to restart debate on the royal address, Rasah MP Cha Kee Chin highlighted the lack of quorum in the House.

“I can see that there might not be 26 MPs seated inside, Deputy Speaker, please ask for the secretary to check on this, especially among backbenchers, the ministers and their deputy ministers.

“I can only see five people seated there,” said Cha.

Rashid then ordered the Parliament sergeant-at-arms to count the number of MPs present and was shortly informed there were fewer than 26.

“Calculations showed there are only 19 MPs, fewer than the 26 required.

“I will ask for the bell to be rung to call all MPs to enter to make sure we have enough quorum,” Rashid said.

The Parliament bell then rang for two minutes.

During this time, Opposition MPs mocked the government side, questioning those present about the whereabouts of their ministers and deputy ministers.

After the two minutes, Rashid ordered a recount before announcing that quorum had been met.

“I have received the report that there are now more than 26 MPs present; there are 27 MPs,” he said before inviting Kampar MP Thomas Su to take the floor. – Malay Mail