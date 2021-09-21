Elizabeth Deng leads state award recipients

KUCHING (Sept 21): Majlis Pemimipin Orang Ulu Sarawak chairperson Elizabeth Deng led a group of 100 recipients of state awards and medals at the Astana Negeri today.

She was conferred with the Darjah Yang Amat Mulia Bintang Sarawak, Johan Bintang Sarawak (JBS) by the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud.

Also receiving a state award was Miri deputy mayor Julaihi Mohamad who was conferred with Darjah Utama Yang Amat Mulia Bintang Kenyalang Sarawak, Johan Bintang Kenyalang (JBK).

Two others received the Pingat Pentadbiran Awam, Pingat Perkhidmatan Cemerlang (Emas) namely Kota Kinabalu High Court judicial commissioner Amelati Parnell and former State Health deputy director Dr Kamarudin Lajim.

A political secretary to the chief minister Michael Tiang was one of the four recipients of Darjah Yang Amat Mulia Bintang Sarawak, Pegawai Bintang Sarawak (PBS).

Kapit District Council deputy chairman Watson Awan Jala was the other recipient while the other two were Wong Ei Sing and Singer Nguan.

Meanwhile, Datin Sri Enn Ong Siok and Datin Esther Mujan Balan were among 16 recipients of Darjah Utama Yang Amat Mulia Bintang Kenyalang Sarawak, Pegawai Bintang Kenyalang (PBK).

Enn is the wife of Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian while Esther is the wife of State Legislative Assembly deputy speaker Dato Gerawat Gala.

The ceremony also saw the conferment of Pingat Perkhidmatan Awam, Pingat Perkhidmatan Bakti (Perak) (PPB) and Pingat Perkhidmatan Terpuji (Gangsa) (PPT) to 33 and 44 recipients respectively.

Also present to witness the ceremony were Yang di-Pertua Negeri’s wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib, Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Datuk Amar Michael Manyin Jawong, Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, Dr Sim, Gerawat, State SecretaryDatuk Amar Jaul Samion and other dignitaries.