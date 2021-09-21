Female motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle accident in Miri

MIRI (Sept 21): A 16-year-old female motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle accident last night at Jalan Maigold Senadin.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the deceased, identified as Stephenni James, died on the spot due to serious head injuries.

“Initial investigation showed that the deceased, who was riding a motorcycle, was coming from the direction of Food Arena restaurant in Senadin heading towards her rented house nearby.

“Upon arriving at the scene, the deceased is believed to have lost control of her machine and skidded before being thrown off into the middle of the road,” said Alexson.

Alexson said she sustained severe head injuries and was pronounced dead by paramedics from Miri Hospital at around 6.59pm.

He added that the body has been sent to Miri Hospital for a postmortem.

Police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.