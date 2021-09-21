Flood, high tide warning in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Flood waters are rising at some low-lying areas in the west coast of Sabah due to the heavy and continuous rains since early Tuesday morning.

The Meteorological Department has also predicted extremely heavy and continuous rains on Sept 21

in the interior of Sipitang, Tenom, Kuala Penyu, Beaufort, and Tambunan.

Also experiencing downpour are in Ranau and Kudat.

The predicated time of tide today in Kota Kinabalu is 10.29am (high) and 5.54pm (low).

Some areas in Tuaran, Kota Belud, Menggatal and Inanam have started to flood.