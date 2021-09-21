Flood mitigation packages for Penampang district

PENAMPANG (Sept 21): Two flood mitigation packages have been completed as long-term measures to mitigate floods in the Penampang district.

“Only one more package has yet to be completed to ensure Penampang and its surrounding areas will not be affected by flood,” Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor announced on Tuesday.

Met after visiting Kampung Sugud here and attending the opening of the state assembly sitting on Tuesday, Hajiji said the State Government would also be helping flood victims in terms of materials needed to

repair their houses.

He said 937 flood victims in the whole district of Penampang, including Kampung Sugud, will each receive emergency cash assistance of RM1,000 from the State Government In addition, 10 houses swept away during the recent floods will be rebuilt.

Hajiji said these are immediate assistance to folks there who were among the hardest hit. “The State Government will ensure they will get assistance from the State and Federal governments,” he said

Based on the briefing by District Officer Francis Chong, he said the district and in particular Kampung Sugud were badly affected.

The Chief Minister has instructed the Drainage and Irrigation Department to un-clog and clear all waterways.

Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister Ir Shahelmey Yahya and State Secretary Datuk Seri Sr Safar Untong accompanied the Chief Minister during the visit.