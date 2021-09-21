Floods hit 60 areas in four Sabah districts

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 21): The continuous heavy rain from early Tuesday morning, has resulted in flash floods in 60 areas including housing estates and villages, in four districts in the state.

The Sabah State Disaster Management Secretariat in a statement said 39 areas in Kota Belud were affected, among them, Kampung Siasai Tamu, Kampung Kota Belud and Kampung Bobot, while in Kota Kinabalu, the areas affected included Taman Fulliwa, Taman Wijaya Park and Kampung Lapasan.

In Sipitang, Kampung Menangah Ulu Sipitang, Kampung Sungai Tiga and Kampung Naluyan were among 10 areas hit, while in Penampang, a village, Kampung Sugud was affected.

“Fourteen people from five families in Sipitang were evacuated to a relief centre at Dewan Mini Mesapol this morning, while another 20 victims from three families in Kota Belud have been taken to the Dewan Muhibah Kampung Tombol relief centre.

“We are still in the midst of evacuating and the number of people evacuated in other districts has not been confirmed. Currently, it is reported that it is still drizzling and monitoring is ongoing especially in the flood hotspot areas that have been identified,” read the statement.

According to the statement, two roads in Penampang were badly affected by the floods, namely Jalan Datuk Panglima Banting and Jalan Kolopis, while in Kota Kinabalu, several roads around Tobobon, Manggatal to Inanam and Kolombong were also inundated.

Jalan Kampung Menangah Ulu Sipitang was also flooded, while several roads in Kota Belud including Jalan Kampung Bobot, Jalan Siasai Tamu, and Jalan Kampung Menunggui were only passable to heavy vehicles.

In addition, small landslides were reported in Kota Kinabalu, namely in Kampung Unggun Jaya, Sunny Garden, Taman Fantasi, Kampung Pulau Penampang, Jalan SIgnal Hill, Jalan Taman Khidmat and Taman Chanyai Villa.