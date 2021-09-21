Focus on economic development for Sabah under 12MP

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 21): Focus will be given to implement various programmes and economic development for Sabah under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), said the Head of State, Tun Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Juhar Mahiruddin.

“Attention will be given to efforts that spur industrial activities, especially high-value downstream activities. Aside from that the Sabah government will also improve infrastructure facilities and prepare a conducive environment that is investor friendly to pull high-value investments, especially at available industrial parks,” said Juhar.

He said that under the ‘Sabah Maju Jaya 1.0 (SMJ) Halatuju’, the Sabah government through KKIP Sdn Bhd had received an investment of RM4.28 billion from a company to set up a factory to manufacture copper foil that is used by batteries of electric-generated vehicles.

“The factory will be operating in 2023 and is expected to generate 400 job opportunities,” said Dr Juhar during the opening of the State Legislative Assembly second-term sitting on Tuesday.

In addition, another coconut processing factory will also bring RM200 million in investment and create 3,250 job opportunities in Pitas.

He said that several initiatives under the SMJ 1.0 Halatuju linked with the development of micro and small and medium industries (IKS) are also being drafted for implementation this year.

“One of them is the Kempen Belilah Barangan Buatan Sabah (Buy Sabah products campaign) aimed at expanding the market for products produced by local IKS entrepreneurs outside of Sabah and raise her income in exports while also assist the IKS to raise their sales which are impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Juhar also mentioned that various projects are undertaken to upgrade the infrastructures that would support growth in the main sectors and improve the welfare of the people.

“During the 12MP, the Sabah government is targeting to upgrade 1,190 kilometres of road throughout the state,” he said.

He added that this year, the early works shall involve designs, land survey, land investigation and acquisition so that the projects can be implemented.

He said that the Sabah government will also empower the implementation of the Pan Borneo Highway which will become the catalyst of growth in Sabah.

At the same time, Dr Juhar said that focus will also be given to raise the coverage of clean water supply in Sabah with the implementation of related projects such as water treatment plants, dams and downstream water reservoirs that are environment friendly.

“The Sabah government is also committed towards ensuring the electricity supply is enough, guaranteed and competitive to meet the demands of the people, including in rural areas,” he said.

He said that the Sabah government is committed towards developing and improving port and pier facilities.

“Among the initiatives and projects that will be implemented this year are projects to prepare navigational aids, upgrading the facilities at ports and ferry terminals, and the construction of enforcement boats that will help in enforcement activities,” he said.

And at the same time, efforts will be taken to improve the level of service and capacity of main ports in Sabah, he said.