Kionsom bridge cut off by flood again

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 21): Vehicles could not pass through the flooded concrete bridge at Sungai Inanam in Kampung Kionsom, Inanam due to heavy rain since early this morning.

One of the drivers, Florence Bernadette, said they have been waiting since 9am for the water to subside.

She said she was driving home along with three others, including her mother in two vehicles after checking their poultry farm at Kampung Kiapad.

“The concrete bridge was already flooded when we were driving home.

“I went down to check on the situation closely but there is no way we could have crossed it.

“The water current was strong and we could see bamboo poles among others being swept away.

“We decided to just wait for the water level to subside … it’s been more than one hour now,” said Florence, who was heading to Manggatal.

The concrete bridge is still impassable as of 11am today.

Police are also at the scene and have put up a yellow barricade tape to prevent people from crossing the bridge.

Recently, a driver and his passenger were killed after a Myvi they were in was swept away by strong current when attempting to cross the heavily flooded bridge.