Malaysia records 301 more deaths due to Covid-19, including 92 brought-in-dead cases

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 21): The Health Ministry recorded another 301 deaths due to Covid-19 as of midnight yesterday.

This brings the total number of recorded fatalities due to the pandemic here to 23,744.

Out of the new deaths logged, 92 cases were classified as brought-in-dead (BID).

The Health Ministry now logs deaths due to Covid-19 including backlogged cases, rather than just daily deaths with Covid-19 detected.

As of yesterday, the deaths averaged at 108 cases per day in the last week, continuing a downward trend that started on September 1.

Most of the fatalities were recorded in Selangor with 130 deaths, followed by Johor (52), Kelantan (23), Penang (22), Sabah (19), Perak (15), Kuala Lumpur (13), Sarawak (8), Kedah (6), Pahang (4), Terengganu (4) Melaka (3), Negri Sembilan (1), and Perlis (1).

No deaths were reported in Labuan and Putrajaya.

Yesterday the country reported 14,345 daily Covid-19 cases; the latest tally brings the total number of cumulative cases since the pandemic began to 2,112,175.

Currently, there are 207,698 active cases including 1,154 in the Intensive Care Units (ICUs), with 633 needing respiratory assistance. – Malay Mail