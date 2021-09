KUCHING (Sept 21): The Ministry of Health (MoH) will be conducting a free Covid-19 swab test at Dewan Malihah here from 9am to 2pm tomorrow (Sept 22).

In a notice posted by Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) on its Facebook page, it said that residents from Taman Alamanda, Taman Malihah and the nearby areas who want to get themselves tested can be present at Dewan Malihah on the stipulated venue and time.