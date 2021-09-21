Tuesday, September 21
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Nine illegal immigrants ordered to turn back while trying to enter Sarawak

Nine illegal immigrants ordered to turn back while trying to enter Sarawak

0
By Jacqueline David on Crime, Sarawak

A handout photo shows the illegal immigrants who were ordered to turn back.

KUCHING (Sept 21): Nine Indonesians, including a female were ordered to return to their home country while trying to enter the Sarawak illegally at around 10.40am this morning.

In a statement, the First Infantry Division said the illegal immigrants, aged between 22 and 45 years old, were caught some 300 metres from the Malaysia-Indonesia border during ‘Op Benteng’ in Biawak, Lundu.

“All of them did not possess valid travel documents and the purpose for them to enter Malaysia was to seek for employment,” added the statement.

The statement stated that they illegal immigrants were ordered to return to their home country immediately.

A police report has also been lodged on the incident, the statement added.

Recommended Posts