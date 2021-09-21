PM: Govt to start paying developer of MySejahtera app from April 1, 2021

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 21): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has said that the government will start paying the developer for the MySejahtera app from April 1, 2021.

In his parliamentary reply to a question raised by Ipoh Timur MP Wong Kah Woh regarding the payment of the development of the app, Ismail Sabri said that it began as a one-year corporate social responsibility (CSR) effort, which expired on March 31 this year.

“No payment has been made by the government to the company that developed the system and application.

“With that being said, in line with the importance of the MySejahtera application as a national tool in managing the Covid-19 pandemic and its potential towards digitalisation of the health sector, the government has decided to begin payment beginning April 1, 2021.

Ismail Sabri said that the government is currently in discussions with the Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit (Mampu), together with the Ministry of Health (MoH), Public Communication Unit (Ukas), Ministry of Multimedia and Communication (KKMM), National Cyber Security Agency (Nacsa) and National Security Council (NSC) to decide the amount and method of payment.

During today’s parliamentary session, Wong, together with Lanang MP Alice Lau, questioned the government on the cost it had incurred for the development of the MySejahtera app.

It was reported that the app was developed by local company KPISoft Sdn Bhd.

In his debate, Wong urged the government to take over the entire MySejahtera app, including its data and maintenance, instead of paying the developer.

“This is something that should not happen… We do not want a situation where we were told it was CSR and no cost incurred and suddenly the government gave the contract straight away to the developer.

“Nor do we want a situation where a developer secures a contract via the back door,” he said.

He urged the government not to set a precedent where a developer secured a contract starting with a CSR effort.

“We have no way to leave the MySejahtera app which we are expected to use for years. As such, it is important to use an app that is run by the government,” he said. — Malay Mail