Police issue 23 compounds in Sarawak for SOP violations

KUCHING (Sept 21): The police have issued 23 compounds in Sarawak for various violations of standard operating procedures (SOPs), said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today.

In its daily update, the committee said that 22 of the compounds were issued in Kuching while one was issued in Sarikei.

“17 compounds were issued for failing to scan MySejahtera or registering particulars before entering a premises. Two were issued for being in a public space beyond the allowed hours.

“Two compounds were issued by the police for not wearing face mask while another two were issued to premises which failed to adhere to SOPs,” said SDMC.

To date, the police have issued 10,946 compounds.

No compounds were issued by the Local Government and Housing Ministry today.

Meanwhile, SDMC also revealed that three more premises in Sarawak have been listed in the Ministry of Health’s Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system today, bringing the total number of listed premises in the state to date at 362.

According to SDMC, the three premises were the Mydin (Vista Tunku) in Petra Jaya, LePaPa Hypermarket in Serian and the Sibu Central Market, Sibu.

If no Covid-19 hotspots emerged in the premises after the implementation of pre-emptive actions, these premises will be removed from the HIDE list within a period of seven days after their listing.