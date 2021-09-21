Preventive measures taken at risky tower locations – SESB

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 21): Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) has identified several transmission line tower locations classified as high risk and preventive measures have been taken to mitigate the situation.

Its chief executive officer, Datuk Abdul Nasser Abdul Wahid, in a statement on Tuesday said immediate action taken at these areas were to install canvas and construct drains for water flow as well as other mitigation measures so that the slope structure can be controlled the best way possible.

He said this when commenting on the transmission line tower in Kampung Maang Penampang which netizens had expressed concern about.

Photos of the tower were shared on social media with the captions saying that it is likely to collapse anytime because of a landslide.

Abdul Nasser said the SESB’s team which was sent to closely assess the situation around the tower had carried out an initial monitoring and mitigation work.

“Slope repair works in the transmission line tower area will continue to be carried out based on our risk assessment,” he added.

He also said that SESB is on standby mode, especially during the rainy season to ensure the continuity of electricity supply as well as to reduce the impact of disruption to consumers.

According to him, over the past few weeks, SESB had carried out aerial monitoring on all transmission line towers, especially those built in hilly areas where initial assessments were conducted to ensure the condition of the towers is safe.

“This also allows us to take early preventive measures, especially in locations where there are landslides due to rainy weather like the one that recently hit the west coast of Sabah,” he said.

Abdul Nasser added that SESB is also always on standby to face the possibility of floods that will affect the utility company’s electrical installations.

This, he said, included sending mobile generator sets to the affected locations whenever needed.

“We have made preparations in each zone and district by deploying a technical team on 24-hour standby to repair any damage. SESB will also open an operation room to monitor the situation and channel the latest information on electricity supply,” he added.

Consumers whose electricity supply is cut off during the flood season can contact SESB at 15454, 088-515 000, WhatsApp 019-852 5427 or use its Facebook SESB Careline to seek assistance in restoring supply or report relectrical safety issues.

He also advised the public to be careful when using electrical appliances if their premises are flooded and not to touch electrical appliances or switches with wet and damp hands to avoid electric shock.