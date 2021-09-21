Sabah: Most of new Covid-19 patients from non-critical category

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 21): Patients in the severe or critical category 3, 4 and 5 only comprised 1.1 per cent of Covid-19 cases in Sabah today.

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said out of the 1,291 cases recorded on Tuesday, only 15 patients come under the three categories.

“A total of 207 cases (16.03 per cent) are in Category 1 and 1,024 cases (79.32 per cent) in Category 2.

“Meanwhile, 45 are still under investigations,” he said.

Masidi also said a new community cluster, Kluster Lungkidau in Ranau was recorded after 134 individuals were infected with Covid-19.

“Sabah recorded a slight increase in the number of infections. Today the number of cases recorded are 1,291 with an increase of 36 compared to Monday. Today also recorded 23 new cases involving offshore oil rig workers.

“Among the districts that recorded a significant increase were Kota Marudu (+44), Lahad Datu (+36), Keningau (+32), Pitas (+25), Penampang (+24), Nabawan (+20), Papar (+19), Tongod (+16), Tambunan (+11) and Sandakan (+10).

“Districts that recorded a significant decrease were Kinabatangan (-63), Beluran (-55), Kalabakan (-39), Tuaran (-20), Tawau (-17) and Ranau (-14). There were five detainees/prisoners recorded today,” he added.

Close contact screening remains the main contributor or to the daily cases with 752 cases or 58.2 per cent, symptomatic screening 415, nine from cluster screening, six from targeted screening and 109 from others.