SDMC: Revised SOP for Southern zone to focus more on Covid-19 risk status for public movement

KUCHING (Sept 21): More focus on the Covid-19 risk status in the MySejahtera app is given for public movement, as stated in the State Disaster Management Committee’s (SDMC) revised standard operating procedures (SOP) for Sarawak’s Southern Zone effective Sept 20.

The committee said that besides ensuring social distancing and hygiene, owners of premises need to ensure that only customers with ‘Low Risk’ status, including ‘Casual Contact Low Risk’ in the app, are allowed to enter their respective premises as part of the health protocol.

“For those with the status of ‘Close Contact’, ‘Person Under Surveillance’ and ‘Patient Under Investigation’, they are not allowed to enter the premises and must be reported to the respective Divisional Health Offices,” the revised SOP stated. [See: Revised SOP for Sarawak Southern zone under National Recovery Plan]

Furthermore, premises that have been identified as high risk in spreading Covid-19, as generated through the Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system, need to also ensure that visitors or customers with ‘Low Risk’ status are allowed to enter.

This is in addition to implementing sanitation processes at their premises, tightening entry control, and limiting the number of visitors to only 25 per cent of their premises’ capacity.

Another sector that will need to ensure that only those with ‘Low Risk’ status are care and rehabilitation centres that are allowed to operate, which include childcare, disabled care, elderly care and so on.

Premises operators need to ensure that only parents or individuals who check-in via MySejahtera and show ‘Low Risk’ status are allowed to send children to the premises.

Those who are “Close Contact”, “Person Under Surveillance” and “Patient Under Investigation” are not allowed to enter the premises and must be reported to the respective Divisional Health Offices.

Parents are not allowed to send children to the approved operating centres if

the children or the parents themselves have symptoms such as fever, cough, cold or diarrhea, and if there are family members who are PUS.

The complete SOP will be up on the Ministry of Local Government and Housing website at https://mlgh.sarawak.gov.my/.