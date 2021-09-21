Shops selling alcoholic beverages allowed to open

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 21): The Sabah National Security Council on Tuesday announced that shops selling alcoholic beverages in Sabah are allowed to open.

However, night clubs, pubs and karaoke are still not allowed to operate.

This was stated in the latest standard operating procedures (SOP) released on Sept 21.

Under the manufacturing sector, alcoholic factories are also allowed to operate from 6 am to 8 pm with 80 per cent workers capacity.

The operation of alcoholic beverage shops must also be subjected to full vaccination of its workers.

All higher learning institutions under the supervision of the Ministry of Education are allowed to open in stages.

However, only fully vaccinated students who have passed the effective period after completing vaccination are allowed to check in.

The actual admission is subject to the capacity of the institutions.

For students sitting for international examinations and taking part in research activities that require laboratory facilities, their movements must be accompanied by confirmation.