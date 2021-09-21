Trio nabbed for illegal cockfighting, fined RM1,500 each for breaching SOP

JULAU (Sept 21): Three men were arrested for involvement in illegal cockfighting activities Sunday during a police raid on an oil palm farm in Sungai Sugai, Pakan near here.

Julau police chief DSP Andam Sulin said the trio was nabbed around 2pm at an open space in the farm following a tip-off received.

“Confiscated from the suspects were five live cockerels, a weighing scale, cockspur and other exhibits.

“The trio was also issued with a compound notice of RM1,500 each for violating the standard operating procedures (SOP) imposed under the National Recovery Plan,” he said.

Andam said the compounds were issued under Rule 17(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within An Infected Local Area) (No.3) Regulations 2021.

He added the case is being investigated under Section 3(1) of the Cruelty to Animals (Prevention) Ordinance 1963.