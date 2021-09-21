Two institutions among three new Covid-19 clusters in Sarawak

KUCHING (Sept 21): Two institution clusters are among the three new Covid-19 clusters declared by the Sarawak Health Department today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update, the committee said that the two institution clusters are in Sibu and are dubbed the Pusat Kemuyang Timur Cluster and Batu 10 Jalan Oya Cluster.

“For the Pusat Kemuyang Timur Cluster, a total of 85 individuals were screened with 16, including the index case, testing positive. As for the Batu 10 Jalan Oya Cluster, 82 individuals were screened with 36 including the index case testing positive,” said SDMC.

Pusat Kemuyang Timur Cluster involves the students and occupant of an orphanage located at Lorong Kemuyang Timur, Jalan Kemuyang in Sibu while the Batu 10 Jalan Oya Cluster involves the residents and visitors of a rehabilitation centre at Batu 10, Jalan Oya in Sibu.

The third cluster is a workplace cluster dubbed the Jalan P. Ramlee Cluster and involves the employees of a construction company at Jalan P. Ramlee here.

A total of 101 individuals were screened from this cluster, with 70 testing positive.

There are currently 140 active clusters in the state, out of which 11 recorded a total of 126 new Covid-19 cases today.

The Bungey 2 Cluster in Betong recorded the largest number of new cases today with 46 cases, followed by the Long Urun Cluster in Belaga with 37 cases and Pusat Kemuyang Timur Cluster in Sibu with 16 cases.

Clusters which recorded more than one case were the Jalan Semeba Cluster with eight cases, Kampung Segedup Cluster (6), Batu 10 Jalan Oya Cluster (6) and the Jalan Usaha Jaya Dua Cluster (3).

Clusters which recorded one new case were the Annah Rais Cluster, Kampung Batu Kitang Jaya Cluster, Kampung Dangak Cluster and Sungai Pana Cluster.