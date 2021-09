17 more longhouses in Sarawak put under EMCO – SDMC

KUCHING (Sept 22): A total of 17 longhouses in Sarawak have been placed under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) since Sept 21, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today.

SDMC said six longhouses in Sri Aman that have been placed under EMCO from Sept 21 to 30, which were Rh Gevenor, Bungkang; Rh Sigan, Radau, Undop; Rh Ramping, Klauh; Rh Sambau, Nanga Entulang; Rh Baha Lunchong, Tanjung Bijat; and Rh Baha Lunchong, Tanjung Bijat.

Another nine longhouses placed under EMCO from Sept 22 to Oct 1 were Rh Jamban, Bilalarap, Lemanak, Lubok Antu; Rh Buyong, Danau, Engkilili, Lubok Antu; Rh Jamu, Sungai Rusa, Sarikei; Rh Ijau, Sg Kusing, Pakan; Rh Endu, Ulu Ladong, Pakan; Rh Nyakin, Sg Bangkit, Pakan; Rh Nicholas Abu Seman, Sg Selidap, Bintangor, Meradong; Rh Michael Tandang, Telok Pajar, Sg Selidap, Bintangor, Meradong; and Rh Jembat Anak Dalang, Sg Selezu, Pandan, Sebauh.

Two longhouses in Kabong, namely Rh Changgi Brayang Hulu Roban and Rh Ganti Sungai Nyiar Roban would undergo EMCO from Sept 23 to Oct 3.

Meanwhile, SDMC announced the end of EMCO for 15 localities today.

These include three longhouses in Saratok, namely Rh Daniel, Tingkat Atas, Roban; Rh Antas, Itop Asal, Awik; and Rh Beti, Ulu Awik, as well as a longhouse in Betong, namely Rh Sia, Ng Entawa, Debak.

In addition, Kampung Mentu Pondok, Kampung Mentu Mawang, and Kampung Mentu Tapu, all in Serian also had their EMCO ended.

In Bintulu, five localities saw the end of their EMCO. They are Rh Philip Anak Bagong, Sg Silas; the rented room above Bamboo Restaurant, Batu 2; Rh Peter Anak Suring, Sg Silas Tabau, Jalan Ulu Sebauh; Rh Danggang Anak Subah, KM33 Jalan Bintulu-Tatau; and Rh. Suhaili Anak Siba, Batu 25, Jalan Bintulu-Miri.

Others that have their EMCO ended are Rh Vicky Anak Angkalom, Jalan Tatau-Bintulu in Tatau; workers’ quarters at Tabau Plantation in Tatau; and Rh Mandau, Sg Pidi, Bintangor in Meradong.