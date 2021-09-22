60% of adults in Sabah vaccinated

KOTA KINABALU: Sixty per cent of the adult population in Sabah have been fully vaccinated.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said 59.4 per cent of the adult population in Sabah have completed their vaccination as of September 20.

“It can be assumed that the percentage of adults vaccinated has reached 60 per cent on September 21.

“The figures show that Sabah is on the right track,” he said in his daily Covid-19 statement on Wednesday.

Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, added that the actual percentage of Sabahans who have been inoculated was higher than the official data as those living in Peninsular Malaysia have received their vaccination there.

He explained that many Sabahans who are currently in West Malaysia were still part of the Sabah population statistics.

For instance, as an indication, he said 171,963 food baskets have been distributed to the heads of households of Sabahans who were in Peninsular Malaysia.

“Many of the Sabahans have been vaccinated in West Malaysia.

“Therefore, the percentage of vaccinated Sabahans is actually higher than our current data.”

According to the Department of Statistics, Masidi said the adult population in Sabah stood at 2,758,400, while the percentage of vaccinated adults was 57.4 per cent as of September 20.

“The estimated number of Sabahans who received their vaccination in West Malaysia is, say, 200,000 people.

“The estimated percentage of vaccinated adults in Sabah is higher than our official data.”