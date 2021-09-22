Bandar Kuching MP urges govt to declassify MA63 Special Cabinet Committee Report

KUCHING (Sept 22): Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii said the first thing the government must do if they are sincere in honouring their promises in regards to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) is to declassify the MA63 Special Cabinet Committee Report done under Pakatan Harapan (PH) government and remove it from the Official Secrets Act (OSA).

“In my parliamentary debate, I touched on the importance of MA63, and as a Sarawakian I want to see how the government of the day takes tangible steps to make sure our rights are restored and better protected.

“While I welcome that one of the important clauses in the recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the Prime Minister and the Pakatan Harapan is on MA63, again we want to see what the government will do, not just putting it on paper and delaying any further need for proper implementation,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Yii said that under PH administration, 17 out of 21 items were agreed upon by all stakeholders, including the governments of Sabah and Sarawak, and was ready to be implemented, but the PN government had somehow decided to put it under OSA.

“For me this makes no sense, as this involves our rights and is of huge public interest. That is why I urge the government, the first and easiest step they can take if they are sincere, is to remove that report from OSA.

“That actually can be done today itself, or even tomorrow,” he pointed out.

Dr Yii also demanded for a report card on the performance of the Ministry of Sabah and Sarawak Affairs for the past one and half years.

“It is not a matter of 100-day key performance index (KPI) but what they have done all this while.

“They cannot use Covid-19 as an excuse to not do the necessary and make sure our rights are restored as fast as possible. That is why I demand transparency and more importantly action to make sure our rights are restored and better protected,” he said.