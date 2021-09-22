Covid-19: New cases drop to 1,199 in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: New Covid-19 infections in Sabah continued to decline to 1,199 on Wednesday, the lowest since August 6.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said Kota Kinabalu registered 150 cases, followed by Sandakan (102), Lahad Datu (100), Pitas (70) and Keningau (66).

He said there were six cases involving detainees and seven cases that were offshore oil rig workers in the state capital.

Overall, he said 15 districts reported a drop in Covid-19 infections, 11 districts saw an increase, Beaufort district maintained Tuesday’s figures, while Kuala Penyu recorded zero new case.

Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said districts that recorded notable increase in cases were Pitas (+30), Telupid (+20), Tongod (+19) and Kinabatangan (+12), whereas Penampang (-35), Keningau (-29), Kota Belud (-29), Ranau (-28), Kota Marudu (-26) and Kudat (-14) showed obvious reduction.

There were 10 cases involving detainees on Wednesday.

He said close contact screenings remained the highest contributor to the tally with 720 cases (60.1 per cent), followed by 367 cases (30.6 per cent) from symptomatic screenings and 112 cases (9.3 per cent) from other screenings.

He added that 209 cases (17.43 per cent) were patients under Category 1, 951 cases (79.32 per cent) under Category 2, nine cases under Category 3, eight cases in Category 4 and four cases in Category 5, whereas 18 cases were still being investigated.

Of the 1,199 daily cases, 479 cases (39.95 per cent) were registered after two to three days, 67 cases (5.59 per cent) were reported after four to five days and 12 cases (1 per cent) were backlogs more than five days after the results were known.