Covid-19: Only two of Sarawak’s new cases in Category 4, 5 – SDMC

KUCHING (Sept 22): A total of 99.88 per cent or 1,710 of Sarawak’s 1,712 Covid-19 cases today were in Category 1 and 2 with no to mild symptoms, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC said in its daily Covid-19 update that the remaining two cases were in Category 4 and 5, with patients having pneumonia, and requiring oxygen and ventilator support respectively.

None were in Category 3.

Sarawak’s latest figure was a significant drop from yesterday’s 3,732 cases, marking the first time it had registered below 2,000 cases after a week of daily cases ranging from 2,000 to over 4,000 cases.

The last time Sarawak registered below 2,000 cases was on Sept 14 with 1,983 cases.

The committee said a total of 35 districts had registered new cases of which Kuching remained at the top of the list with 480 cases. The new cases in the district had also dipped from yesterday’s 1,509 cases.

“This is followed by Bintulu with 321 cases, Miri (167), Bau (152), Sibu (117), Serian (62), Mukah (37), Subis (37), Saratok (36), Kapit (35), Sri Aman (27), Samarahan (24), Pusa (20), Tatau (19), Simunjan (19), Tebedu (19), Limbang (18), Sarikei (16), Kabong (15), Betong (13), Belaga (13), Lubok Antu (12), and Lawas (11).

“Single-digit cases were recorded in Matu (7), Asajaya (5), Lundu (5), Marudi (5), Selangau (4), Dalat (4), Meradong (3), Kanowit (3), Sebauh (2), Telang Usan (2), and one each in Pakan and Beluru,” it said.

The state’s cumulative number of cases now stands at 188,843.

