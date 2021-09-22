Floods also caused by other factors besides road projects

KOTA KINABALU(Sept 22): Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin does not deny that the construction of the Pan Borneo highway was one of the contributing factors of floods in the west coast of Sabah.

However, there are other factors such as the indiscriminate dumping of rubbish into drains by irresponsible quarters, he said.

“I do not deny that the Pan Borneo highway construction and other roads are among the contributing factors but there are other factors that have contributed to our blocked drains.

“Some of those in our community lack awareness and will simply throw rubbish into drains (so) we need to change their mentality. Also the progress and development in urban areas are increasing exponentially but the utilities are not well planned and now, when it rains for a few hours, we face the risk of flooding, houses and personal property being damaged as well as fatalities,” Bung Moktar lamented.

He said this when replying to Tanjung Aru assemblyman Junz Wong who wanted to know if the Pan Borneo highway construction is among the contributing factors to the floods in Sabah.

Junz said he noticed that many contractors of the highway did not implement a proper drainage system.

Bung Moktar who is also Works Minister, said that on Sept 24, he will be chairing the Special Task Force committee on the matter to get to the root of the problem.

“I want to know the actual factors so that we can resolve them as soon as possible. I want a holistic solution so that even if it rains for a year, we will not experience any flooding,” said Bung Moktar.

To a question by Inanam assemblyman Peto Galim on whether the design for the Pan Borneo highway can be reviewed and changed based on the actual facts and situation at the location, Bung Moktar said the matter should be raised to the Public Works Department (PWD).

“I will assist YB in the matter as I have no objections to the suggestion. However YB should contact PWD because I am not a road expert,” he said.

Earlier to Likas assemblyman Tan Lee Fatt’s question about the action taken on road maintenance concessionaires that failed in their responsibilities resulting in flash floods in Penampang and the state capital, Bung Moktar said that the state PWD is always monitoring the work of these companies.

Should they fail to meet the required job specifications or completed the work on schedule, a Non-Compliance Report (NCR) will be issued to the company, he said, adding that so far no concessionaires have been issued a NCR.