Home Ministry seeking RM10 mln for rehabilitation of drug addicts – Hamzah

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 22): The Home Ministry is requesting a special allocation of RM10 million under Budget 2022 to further boost activities and efforts to maintain the recovery of former drug addicts in the country.

Its minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin today said this was to prove that recovery is possible, which is a new initiative introduced by the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) to highlighting individuals who have received treatment and rehabilitation with the agency.

For this year, he said, 30 mentors have been appointed to be ‘role models’ in the community.

“This approach will indirectly provide awareness and motivation to individuals who are involved with drug abuse to attend treatment at facilities provided by the government voluntarily, especially at AADK.

“The issue of drug abuse needs to be addressed using an integrated, multi-disciplinary, mutually supportive and balanced approach between reducing demand and supply,” he said at a symposium on drug rehabilitation held virtually today.

On the symposium, Hamzah said it was one of the Home Ministry’s efforts through AADK to mobilise efforts and recognise the potential of volunteerism as shown by community leaders, non-governmental organisations, AADK clients and former addicts.

He said as of Aug 31 this year, 47,863 people had received treatment and rehabilitation at AADK throughout Malaysia.

Rehabilitation efforts should continue to be diversified and the society should be made more aware that addiction needs to be treated, he added. – Bernama