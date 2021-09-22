Ku Li quits as Umno advisory board chairman

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 22): Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah tendered his resignation as chairman of the Umno Advisory Board.

The Umno veteran known as Ku Li put it down to disappointment with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakub’s picks for government posts, which he said resembled the choices of the latter’s predecessor Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“Of course, the elected leaders and members of the government who replaced the failed government have been blessed by the Umno leadership even though the average public and the party grassroots expressed disappointment because almost all positions were filled by those from the failed government.

“Can they help our party redeem the defeat in GE15 and end the suspended Parliament? Can we rely on them to give victory to the party in GE15?” Tengku Razaleigh said in the September 20 letter addressed to Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi sighted by Malay Mail.

Ismail Sabri is also Umno vice-president.

Umno sources confirmed the letter was genuine.

Tengku Razaleigh also reminded Zahid that Umno, in its 2020 general assembly last March, had approved a motion to decide on any cooperation with Bersatu in the next general election.

He ended the letter saying that he is choosing to resign from the “unconstitutional post” and thanked Zahid for giving him the role in July last year.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank you for giving me the opportunity to play a small role in the journey of our party,” he said. – Malay Mail