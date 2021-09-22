Man attacked by guard dog in 2020 break-in jailed 18 months

SIBU (Sept 22): A man who was injured by a guard dog during a break-in at a used car dealership here last year was yesterday sentenced to 18 months in jail.

Magistrate Punitha Sivaraji convicted Yong Ching Kuang, 28, on his own guilty plea to the charge framed under Section 457 of the Penal Code, and ordered the jail sentence to run from the date of remand on Feb 25 this year.

The offence was committed on June 30 last year between 1.45am and 4am at the dealership’s premises at a house at Lorong Terap, off Brooke Drive.

According to the case facts, the dealership owner discovered blood on the floor of the premises when he arrived at 8am on June 30, 2020 and subsequently directed an employee to lodge a police report.

The employer later found items including two computer central processing units, a closed-circuit television (CCTV) decoder and 143 spare car keys had been stolen, with total losses estimated at RM35,000.

A police investigation revealed the accused had broken into the premises and was later attacked by a guard dog when trying to exit through the back door.

Blood samples collected from the floor of the premises were found to match the accused’s DNA.

The accused was arrested on July 1, 2020 at 2pm at another car company at Brooke Drive.