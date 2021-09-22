Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with car in Miri

MIRI (Sept 22): A motorcyclist sustained serious injuries when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car at a traffic light near Luak Bay here at around 6.45pm yesterday.

It is learnt that the victim was about to make a U-turn at the traffic light when an oncoming car from the city centre heading towards Bakam rammed into him.

The impact caused the victim to be thrown off his machine and injured his head and leg.

He was transported to Miri Hospital in an ambulance.

Meanwhile, the driver of the car was unhurt during the incident.

Police are investigating the case.