New Covid-19 cluster involving gov’t training institute detected at Jalan Puncak Borneo

KUCHING (Sept 22): The Sarawak Health Department has declared a new Covid-19 cluster in Kuching dubbed as the Batu 13 Jalan Puncak Borneo Cluster, involving trainees and residents of a government training institution there.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said in its Covid-19 update today that 24 including the index case were tested positive for Covid-19 out of 47 screened, with five of the cases reported today.

Those tested positive have been admitted to Sarawak General Hospital, quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centre (PKRC) and Covid-19 Assessment Centre (CAC) in Kuching, the committee said.

Meanwhile, SDMC announced the end of six clusters after no new cases were reported from them in the last 28 days.

They are Sebayur Cluster in Samarahan, Kampung Bintawa Tengah in Kuching, Jalan Pisang Raja in Bintulu, Jalan Akses in Sri Aman, Batu 25 Jalan Kuching-Serian in Serian, and Nanga Puti in Tatau.

SDMC said that the state currently has 135 active clusters.

A total of eight clusters have reported 42 new Covid-19 cases today, including the new cluster, SDMC said.

The other clusters that have recorded new cases for the day are Bungey 2 Cluster with 18 cases, Mapu (8), Kampung Sikog (5), Duras (3), KM20 Jalan Betong (1), Opar (1), and Pinang Jawa (1).