New SOP for domestic, international ships to Labuan

LABUAN: The National Security Council (MKN) has approved a revised standard operating procedure (SOP) for the entry of domestic and international ships into Labuan waters beginning Sept 24.

Labuan MKN director Mohd Hafiez Mohd Daud said under the SOP, only fully vaccinated Malaysian ship crews with negative results of real-time reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) or RTK-Antigen Saliva tests onboard are allowed to enter this duty-free island via a shore leave procedure (not for overnight stay on land).

“The crew manifest entry document must be submitted to the Labuan Health Department three days prior to arrival, and the crew’s health declaration must be made known to the healthcare personnel upon arrival at the Labuan Port,” he told Bernama on Wednesday.

He said the SOP for entry of international ships requires all crews to obtain negative results of RT-PCR tests three days prior to departure from the last port of call, and their health declaration must be made known to healthcare personnel upon arrival at the Labuan Port.

“Sign-off is only allowed for crews of domestic ships and permission for anchorage is granted through free pratique clearance berth on arrival after an assessment (health screening) is conducted by the healthcare personnel,” he said.

Mohd Hafiez said ship crew exchange activities (only Malaysians) are allowed for those working in Malaysian-registered ships.

He said for international ship operating conditions, all approvals are given online and healthcare personnel could conduct inspections on ships anytime and all crews are not allowed to disembark.

“Shore leave and movement onshore are not allowed. All onshore assistance networks (such as boat taxis) must first obtain a health card and undergo RTK-Saliva Antigen self-test every two weeks at the Labuan Port

Wharf, before the operators are allowed to be involved in overseas entry matters,” he said.

Mohd Hafiez said the sign-on crews must undergo a 14-day quarantine and get tested on RT-PCR on the 10th day.

“And for Labuan residents, they are allowed to undergo home quarantine, but Malaysians from outside Labuan would have to undergo hotel quarantine.

“Fully vaccinated Malaysians are allowed for sign-off activity after having tested negative on RTK-Antigen Saliva and shown proof of air flight ticket to their destination, and five days’ quarantine is required for those who have yet to complete the vaccine, with RTK-Antigen test on the fourth day,” he added.

He stressed that Labuan MKN was applying the Comprehensive Security (Comsec) concept which covers the aspects of social security, economy, health and public welfare.

The whole-of-society approach is to ensure that the Federal Territory of Labuan is safe from the Covid-19 pandemic and other threats, he said. – Bernama