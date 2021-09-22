Nine more premises in Sarawak listed in HIDE

KUCHING (Sept 22): Nine commercial premises in Sarawak have been listed in the Ministry of Health’s Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system today, with five of them in Kuching, two in Sibu, and one each in Samarahan and Serian.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily Covid-19 update, the five premises in Kuching are Mydin (Vista Tuanku) at Petrajaya, Medan Niaga Satok, Vivacity Megamall, Emart at Batu Kawa, and Emart at Tabuan.

In Samarahan, the commercial premises listed was Farley at Kota Samarahan while in Serian was LePapa Hypermarket.

Premises in Sibu lsited in HIDE today were Sibu Central Market and Medan Mall.

This brought the cumulative number of premises in Sarawak listed in HIDE to 371 to date.

HIDE premises and locations have the potential to turn into clusters if no pre-emptive actions are taken.

If no hotspots emerge in the premises after the implementation of the pre-emotive actions, these premises will be removed from the HIDE list within a period of seven days after their listing.