Only 2.3 pct pf new Covid-19 cases in Categories 3, 4, 5 – Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 22): Only 338 or 2.3 per cent of the 14,990 new Covid-19 cases reported in Malaysia today are in categories three, four and five, while 14,652 cases or 97.7 per cent are categories one and two patients involving asymptomatic or mild cases, said Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In a statement, the Health director-general said recoveries continued to exceed new Covid-19 cases with 19,702 cases having recovered today.

He said 26 new clusters were detected, including 13 at workplaces and seven in the community.

Dr Noor Hisham said the national Covid-19 infectivity rate (R-Naught) was registered at 0.95, with Pahang recording the highest R-Naught value among states at 1.05 and Labuan the only state with a zero value.

He said data on deaths and other data on the Covid-19 situation in Malaysia would be uploaded on the GitHub and https://covidnow.moh.gov.my websites. – Bernama