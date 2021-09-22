PM: Interstate travel, tourism OK once 90 pct adults in Malaysia vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 22): The government has decided that interstate activities and tourism-related pursuits will be allowed if 90 per cent of adults in Malaysia are vaccinated against Covid-19, the prime minister announced today.

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who chairs the special committee managing the Covid-19 pandemic, said this was among six decisions made today.

“Allowing the opening of tourism centres, islands or tourism areas together with interstate activities being allowed, with the condition that 90 per cent of adult vaccination rate is achieved, based on data and analysis done by the Health Ministry,” he said in a statement today.

He also announced that the special committee had decided that tourism centres, tourism premises or tourism products such as zoos, farms, aquariums, snorkelling, scuba diving, fishing tourism and forest parks (taman rimba) will be allowed to operate in all phases of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) from October 1, 2021 onwards, with the requirement for all operators and visitors to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

He also said the special committee today decided to also allow spa businesses, wellness centres and health massages from October 1 onwards, but also with the requirement for both operators and visitors to have already been fully vaccinated. – MalayMail

