Power supply restored in flood-hit areas

PENAMPANG (Sept 22): Remedial works and power supply restoration in areas affected by floods in the district were expected to be completed on Wednesday.

Political Secretary to the Chief Minister, Ceasar Mandela Malakun, said repair on several electrical substations (PE) were almost done and were expected to complete on Wednesday.

“Based on the reports I received, remedial works will be carried out in Sugud Penampang 1 PE whereas the repair on Timpangoh Laut PE is expected to finish on Wednesday.

“As for Sugud Maang PE that involves Kg Koidupan, Kg Tinduzon and Kg Kitangang, reconnection was done at 1.05am this morning, but four houses still do not have power supply and repair works are expected to complete today,” he said in a statement.

Ceasar said remedial works at Maang PE, which was affected by landslide that broke two high tension poles that involved Kg Maang Jalan Penampang/Papar Lama, have been completed on September 18, but an emergency shutdown was executed on September 21 to carry out reconnection works to five houses that were out of power supply.

Meanwhile, he said repair works at Kg Potuki 1 PE and Kg Potuki 2 PE, where two high voltage poles broke and four low voltage poles collapsed, had been completed and power was restored on September 20.

“I was also informed of the delay in carrying out remedial works and restoration of power supply as the roads to the location of the damage were impassable due to landslide and flood.”