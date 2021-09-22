Price of chicken on downward trend at markets – KPDNHEP

PUTRAJAYA (Sept 22): The price of chicken in the market has shown a downward trend compared to the previous week, said the enforcement director of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP), Azman Adam.

Speaking to reporters after conducting inspections at several premises around Putrajaya last night, Azman said the findings were the results of his inspection at 600 premises on Monday (Sept 20).

“We (KPDNHEP) found that the average price of chicken nationwide is around RM8.79 per kg.

“It (price) is better than around RM11 to RM11.50 recorded two weeks ago,” he said.

Commenting further on the results of the inspection, Azman said there were 11 premises detected still selling chicken at RM10 and above.

“A total of 147 premises were found selling chicken at RM9.50 and above while 339 premises (RM9.50 and below) and 103 premises (RM8 and below),” he said.

He described the downward trend as the effectiveness of KPDNHEP’s enforcement results nationwide, including close cooperation with all levels of the chicken distribution chain, including retailers, wholesalers and breeders. – Bernama