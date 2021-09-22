Relaxed SOP to enter Labuan beginning Sept 24

LABUAN: The National Security Council (MKN) has issued a new standard operating procedure (SOP) for travellers entering Labuan, effective this Sept 24.

It only requires a negative result of the real-time reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test, complete Covid-19 vaccination, being asymptomatic upon arrival, while not having to undergo quarantine.

Labuan MKN director, Mohd Hafiez Mohd Daud said the relaxations were given in line with Labuan’s transition to Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) on Aug 26.

“We are focusing on balancing this island’s economy, the people’s well-being and health. Therefore, we in the Labuan Disaster Management Committee are determined to safeguard Labuan from returning to a difficult time without compromising on its economic stability,” he said on Wednesday.

Mohd Hafiez said travellers wanting to enter Labuan must undergo the RT-PCR test (with negative result) three days prior to departure or the RTK-Antigen saliva test (approved by the registered medical practitioner or Health Ministry’s healthcare personnel) 48 hours prior to arriving at Labuan’s entry points of Labuan Airport or the ferry terminals.

“However, those who have yet to be fully vaccinated (upon arrival) have to undergo a 10-day quarantine and the RTK-Antigen test on the eighth day.

“Travellers found to have the symptoms upon arrival at the entry points here or their Covid-19 test found to be invalid are required to undergo a five-day quarantine and the RTK-Antigen test on the fourth day,” he added.

Mohd Hafiez said the entry requirements for travellers from overseas were slightly different from that for domestic travellers, with a 14-21 day quarantine required, subject to the Covid-19 risk assessment at the entry points.

“Those travellers from overseas who have completed their vaccination can undergo home quarantine.

“For the transporters on daily trips (bringing in essential goods from Sabah to Labuan), they must have a valid health card from the Labuan Health Department, have completed their vaccination and tested negative through the RT-PCR test three days prior to entering Labuan or through the RTK-Antigen saliva test.

“The health card must be renewed weekly and the individuals must be asymptomatic upon arrival at the Labuan ferry terminals, while the healthcare personnel can still conduct random Covid-19 screening on the transporters for the purpose of surveillance,” he said. – Bernama