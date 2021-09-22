RON95 and diesel prices unchanged, RON97 up two sen

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 22): The retail prices of RON95 petrol and diesel will remain unchanged at RM2.05 and RM2.15 per litre respectively until Sept 29, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) said today.

In a statement, it said, however, the retail price of RON97 petrol will increase by two sen per litre to RM2.75 from tomorrow until Sept 29.

MoF said the prices were set based on the weekly retail prices of petroleum products using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM).

“To protect consumers from the effects of actual increase in oil prices on the global market, the government has maintained the retail price of RON95 at the ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre and diesel at RM2.15 per litre although the actual market prices for both products have exceeded the set ceiling prices,” it said.

MoF said the government would continue to monitor the impact of changes in world crude oil prices and take suitable measures to ensure the welfare and well-being of the people continue to be protected. – Bernama