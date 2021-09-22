Sabah plans to set up own pineapple board

KOTA KINABALU: The State Government has decided not to accept the suggestion for the Malaysia Pineapple Industry Board to expand to Sabah, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan.

When replying to Sungai Manila assemblyman Mokran Ingkat during the question and answer session of the State Assembly sitting on Wednesday, Dr Jeffrey said that the State Government is thinking of setting up its own pineapple board.

Mokran had asked if the State Government was open to the desire of the Malaysia Pineapple Industry Board to expand to Sabah as it wants to assist the pineapple farmers in the state.

Meanwhile to Moyog assemblyman Datuk Darell Leiking’s question if the State Government has any proposal for cultivation of industrial hemp so that it has a new cash crop, Dr Jeffrey said agriculture-based downstream industries are always welcomed.

Leiking said Sabah has the opportunity to turn its cash crop to industrial hemp to produce things like fabric, feedlots and many more by-products.

Earlier when replying to nominated assemblyman Suhaimi Nasir’s question if the ministry has future plans to work with private companies domestically as well as internationally to develop the state’s agriculture sector, Dr Jeffrey said that this has been done.

According to him, the ministry has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with several companies on developing the agriculture industry in the state. One of them is with Syarikat Linaco Resources Sdn Bhd to develop the coconut industry in Sabah and the investment is worth RM400 million.

The ministry in efforts to strengthen the state’s aquaculture marine sector has implemented a seeding development industry and so far 10 private companies and institutions are benefiting directly and indirectly from the program, he said.

He added that the ministry through Koperasi Pembangunan Desa (KPD) will be working with KPD Green Drone Fruit Sdn Bhd to build an agriculture processing plant at the fruits production centre in Lingkungan Beaufort and the invesment is worth RM6 million.

“My ministry through the Sabah Rubber Industry Board (SRIB) is now looking for investors to participate in the latex-based downstream industry and build a rubber glove factory in Sabah. SRIB will produce the raw materials for Cooldec Latex Industries Sdn Bhd which is producing latex mattresses and pillows in KKIP.

This company is also building a rubber glove factory which is expected to be operational at the end of 2022,” he said, adding that Cooldec Latex Industries’s investment is worth RM150 million.

SRIB, Dr Jeffrey added, is also working with the Sabah Timber Industry Association to develop a rubber tree furniture factory.