Sarawak’s Covid-19 cases dip to 1,712 as Malaysia records 14,990 new cases

KUCHING (Sept 22): Sarawak logged in under 2,000 new daily Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours with 1,712 recorded today.

The latest figure was a significant drop from yesterday’s 3,732 cases and this marked the first time the state had registered below 2,000 cases after a week of daily cases ranging between above 2,000 to 4,000 over cases.

The last time Sarawak registered below 2,000 cases was on Sept 14 with 1,983 cases.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a Facebook post said that the state’s cumulative number of cases now stands at 188,843.

Malaysia’s new daily Covid-19 infections registered at 14,990 today, bringing its number of cumulative cases to 2,142,924.

Sarawak no longer held the top spot in the country as well, with Selangor reporting the highest number of cases today at 2,414.

Six other states also reported four-digit cases namely Johor (1,880), Kelantan (1,573), Perak (1,490), Penang (1,224), Sabah (1,199), and Kedah (1,007).

This is followed by Terengganu (852), Pahang (688), Kuala Lumpur (338), Melaka (313), Negeri Sembilan (170), and Perlis (97).

Putrajaya recorded only 30 cases while Labuan had three cases.

MORE TO COME